Phoenix Hope update for 18 December 2021

Update 0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7907161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES:

-Added ability to change hotkeys

-Now builders are afraid to go near the Filth

-Added a key for quick buildings demolition

-Added an additional 5 levels to the maximum level of construction speed upgrade and slightly reduced its cost

-Effectiveness of prophecy pieces is increased by 3 times

-Improved accuracy of archers when shooting at demons standing at the wall

-Small changes and improvements to the gameplay and UI

-Fixed a bug with settlers freezing after being scared

