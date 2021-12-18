Update 0.1.5

PATCH NOTES:
-Added ability to change hotkeys
-Now builders are afraid to go near the Filth
-Added a key for quick buildings demolition
-Added an additional 5 levels to the maximum level of construction speed upgrade and slightly reduced its cost
-Effectiveness of prophecy pieces is increased by 3 times
-Improved accuracy of archers when shooting at demons standing at the wall
-Small changes and improvements to the gameplay and UI
-Fixed a bug with settlers freezing after being scared
