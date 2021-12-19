🚀v0.18 Early Access🐦

The Birdcage is ready! Before mermaids?! How horrible of us!
The new spriter will be working on the mermaids' Spika right after Christmas, so we can expect v0.19 to happen around January!
THIS MONDAY we'll begin distributing 🦊Yako🦊️
This build (or any v0.18 Beta build) will be required!
Size: 944.2 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Bird Release!
ːswirliesː Bird Princess is now recruitable
ːswirliesː Bird Reign questline and pregnancy announcement scene added
ːswirliesː Added Bird Princess dialogues for Tavern / Campsite / Sexual interludes
ːswirliesː Bird visitors added around the Kingdom
ːswirliesː Bird Princess can now have field and siege battles
ːswirliesː Bird Princess can now join Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Added Bird Princess pregnancy/fertility cycles and mechanics
ːswirliesː Added 2 merchants (Bird Bonemancer and Bird Warmonger) with random sets of wares to sell in the Birdcage's "Pullet Inn"
ːswirliesː 404B has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Fina has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Yako has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː 404B NSFW animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Fina NSFW animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Yako NSFW animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Sonnet NSFW scene added
ːswirliesː Sonnet NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Eldritch Princess NSFW Animation #2 added
ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW animation #1 added!
ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW animation #2 added!
ːswirliesː Dragon NPCs (Feathered) NSFW animation #3 added!
ːswirliesː Dragon NPCs (Seahorse) NSFW animation #4 added!
ːswirliesː Purple kobold Progeny added!
ːswirliesː NSFW animations for purple kobold Progeny added (#1/#2/#3/#4/#5)
ːswirliesː Mermaid Wish added: Loot Ashore
ːswirliesː Mermaid Wish added: Abyssal Blessing!
ːswirliesː Bird Wish added: Clear Skies
ːswirliesː Bird Wish added: Eggmastery!
ːswirliesː Added portraits for the Bird NPC you need to save: Robyn!
ːswirliesː Reworked Campfire and Swirlies-burning with new cut-out animations
ːswirliesː You can now burn Swirlies for more party members at once
ːswirliesː Reworked Cow Race event
ːswirliesː Reduced performance stress in battle areas
ːswirliesː Cat Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Dog Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Mouse Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Rabbit Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Random NPCs can now come with alternative hairstyles (currently only for Human, Harvest, Desert, Goblin, Moth, Cat, Dog, Mouse, Rabbit Progeny)
ːswirliesː Added Futa variant to Holstaur NPCs THICC form
ːswirliesː New armor added: Kotinos!
ːswirliesː New item added: Queen's Roar!
ːswirliesː New trait added: Snitch!
ːswirliesː Reworked Fairy Princess' assets. Fixed her not always wearing the costume hung on her Mannequin
ːswirliesː New costume added: "Coatl Armor" (forge it at Vesta's) for Kobold Princess, Progeny and Amelie
ːswirliesː New costume added: "Coatl Armor+" (forge it at Vesta's) for Kobold Princess, Progeny and Amelie
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Spookfest crash during dialogues with Lamia NPCs
ːswirliesː Spookfest black screen after sexy times
ːswirliesː Passable terrain all over Insect Reign (when still underground)
ːswirliesː Ice Maiden fight outside Dragon Princess II's castle fixed
ːswirliesː Myrr not taking money from the Knight after shopping
ːswirliesː Holstaur Princess getting the wrong costume when gifted
ːswirliesː BGM not resuming after Sexy Times in the Spookfest room
ːswirliesː Player not going back to its location after Sexy Times in the Spookfest room
ːswirliesː Tea Parties freezing the game if there aren't enough participants
ːswirliesː Fixes in Human Princess throne scenes
ːswirliesː Eldritch Princess not having her own Battle Hud icon
ːswirliesː Fixed 404B as last dialogue causing every following NPC to skip to its adult animation, skipping many of the needed checks
ːswirliesː Fixed Mary-Annette disappearing outside Ghost Princess route
ːswirliesː Fixed some Rabbit courtesan speeches
ːswirliesː Fixed nuns portraits in the Pantheon of Dragon Queen's Castle
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy dialogues when reporting to Guild Clerk the completion of "The Rational Thing" quest
ːswirliesː Fixed new campfire BURNING ALL YOUR EXP
ːswirliesː Fixed mech-piloting Mouse NPCs being bodiless
ːswirliesː Fixed how Dog Princess reacts to Progeny. She now ignores males and eggs!
ːswirliesː Sexy Times with Bird Progeny now gives Affinity with their race
ːswirliesː Missing hairstyles when you hit certain combinations (Alternative color + standard hairstyle)
ːswirliesː Fixed Eldritch Princess automatically using her ability as you enter an unsafe area
ːswirliesː Reduced CPU stress in crowded battle maps
ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon not working on Bird Princess
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess remaining in Faun's Tavern even after withdrawing her
ːswirliesː Fixed Breeding Contract (Rabbit) rewards for birds
ːswirliesː Fixed Bulbous Root not working correctly on Bird Princess
ːswirliesː Komachi now rewards the player with the "Penned In" costume for Bird Princess & Progeny too
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess fertility not being influenced by her bunny girl suit
ːswirliesː Mermaid and Bird Princess can now appear in slave auctions
ːswirliesː Fixed "Snitch" trait bugging crashing the Level Up screen
ːswirliesː Fixed 404B face in the Bunny Garderie menu
ːswirliesː Alternative hairstyles now remain after recruiting NPCs using the "Hero Banner"
ːswirliesː Fina offering Sexy Times in the campsite
ːswirliesː Fina campsite dialogues crashing during rainy nights
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong hairstyle/color combinations showing headless Progeny
ːswirliesː Fixed Fina and 404B both deposited in the Bunny Garderie crashing the game
ːswirliesː Fixed being able to recruit courtesans
ːswirliesː Adjusted bugs while reverting from flying to standard sprites some of the dragons
ːswirliesː Fixed mermaid sieges in slime/golem/cat/goblin not transferring the player to the correct location
ːswirliesː Fixed reigns conquered by mermaids, being left with broken ambassadors when Mermaid Princess gets defeated by the finheads
ːswirliesː Fixed intro speech being given anyway by Slime / Golem Princess if you meet them for the first time after their heir has taken their place on the throne
ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Bird Princess wrong expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed the "Peace" medal from being unobtainable if resting in Faun's Tavern (and not resetting the day count when someone "conquers" the Mermaid Reign)
ːswirliesː Fixed some wrong portraits being shown during Sonnet's dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed eggs sometimes hatching while resting in an Inn
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess crashes in Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong armies sieging Bird Princess and the Sky Lift
ːswirliesː Fixed faceless crystal Progeny in Chillbite Blessing
ːswirliesː Random NPCs now retain the THICC trait if recruited with the "Hero Banner"
ːswirliesː Fixed male insect Progeny Chillbite costume
ːswirliesː Fixed Amelie crashes before "Sexy Times" in Faun's Tavern
ːswirliesː Removed access to the Garderie and interactions with some NPCs when the Knight is in his "bunny" form in Rabbit Reign
ːswirliesː Fixed Undeath Rosary / Catalyst Dagger / Debug items ending in the Mystery Box when used
ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos
