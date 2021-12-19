🚀v0.18 Early Access🐦

The Birdcage is ready! Before mermaids?! How horrible of us!

The new spriter will be working on the mermaids' Spika right after Christmas, so we can expect v0.19 to happen around January!

THIS MONDAY we'll begin distributing 🦊Yako🦊️

This build (or any v0.18 Beta build) will be required!

Size: 944.2 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Bird Release!

ːswirliesː Bird Princess is now recruitable

ːswirliesː Bird Reign questline and pregnancy announcement scene added

ːswirliesː Added Bird Princess dialogues for Tavern / Campsite / Sexual interludes

ːswirliesː Bird visitors added around the Kingdom

ːswirliesː Bird Princess can now have field and siege battles

ːswirliesː Bird Princess can now join Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Added Bird Princess pregnancy/fertility cycles and mechanics

ːswirliesː Added 2 merchants (Bird Bonemancer and Bird Warmonger) with random sets of wares to sell in the Birdcage's "Pullet Inn"

ːswirliesː 404B has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Fina has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Yako has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː 404B NSFW animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Fina NSFW animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Yako NSFW animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Sonnet NSFW scene added

ːswirliesː Sonnet NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Eldritch Princess NSFW Animation #2 added

ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW animation #1 added!

ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW animation #2 added!

ːswirliesː Dragon NPCs (Feathered) NSFW animation #3 added!

ːswirliesː Dragon NPCs (Seahorse) NSFW animation #4 added!

ːswirliesː Purple kobold Progeny added!

ːswirliesː NSFW animations for purple kobold Progeny added (#1/#2/#3/#4/#5)

ːswirliesː Mermaid Wish added: Loot Ashore

ːswirliesː Mermaid Wish added: Abyssal Blessing!

ːswirliesː Bird Wish added: Clear Skies

ːswirliesː Bird Wish added: Eggmastery!

ːswirliesː Added portraits for the Bird NPC you need to save: Robyn!

ːswirliesː Reworked Campfire and Swirlies-burning with new cut-out animations

ːswirliesː You can now burn Swirlies for more party members at once

ːswirliesː Reworked Cow Race event

ːswirliesː Reduced performance stress in battle areas

ːswirliesː Cat Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Dog Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Mouse Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Rabbit Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Random NPCs can now come with alternative hairstyles (currently only for Human, Harvest, Desert, Goblin, Moth, Cat, Dog, Mouse, Rabbit Progeny)

ːswirliesː Added Futa variant to Holstaur NPCs THICC form

ːswirliesː New armor added: Kotinos!

ːswirliesː New item added: Queen's Roar!

ːswirliesː New trait added: Snitch!

ːswirliesː Reworked Fairy Princess' assets. Fixed her not always wearing the costume hung on her Mannequin

ːswirliesː New costume added: "Coatl Armor" (forge it at Vesta's) for Kobold Princess, Progeny and Amelie

ːswirliesː New costume added: "Coatl Armor+" (forge it at Vesta's) for Kobold Princess, Progeny and Amelie

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Spookfest crash during dialogues with Lamia NPCs

ːswirliesː Spookfest black screen after sexy times

ːswirliesː Passable terrain all over Insect Reign (when still underground)

ːswirliesː Ice Maiden fight outside Dragon Princess II's castle fixed

ːswirliesː Myrr not taking money from the Knight after shopping

ːswirliesː Holstaur Princess getting the wrong costume when gifted

ːswirliesː BGM not resuming after Sexy Times in the Spookfest room

ːswirliesː Player not going back to its location after Sexy Times in the Spookfest room

ːswirliesː Tea Parties freezing the game if there aren't enough participants

ːswirliesː Fixes in Human Princess throne scenes

ːswirliesː Eldritch Princess not having her own Battle Hud icon

ːswirliesː Fixed 404B as last dialogue causing every following NPC to skip to its adult animation, skipping many of the needed checks

ːswirliesː Fixed Mary-Annette disappearing outside Ghost Princess route

ːswirliesː Fixed some Rabbit courtesan speeches

ːswirliesː Fixed nuns portraits in the Pantheon of Dragon Queen's Castle

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy dialogues when reporting to Guild Clerk the completion of "The Rational Thing" quest

ːswirliesː Fixed new campfire BURNING ALL YOUR EXP

ːswirliesː Fixed mech-piloting Mouse NPCs being bodiless

ːswirliesː Fixed how Dog Princess reacts to Progeny. She now ignores males and eggs!

ːswirliesː Sexy Times with Bird Progeny now gives Affinity with their race

ːswirliesː Missing hairstyles when you hit certain combinations (Alternative color + standard hairstyle)

ːswirliesː Fixed Eldritch Princess automatically using her ability as you enter an unsafe area

ːswirliesː Reduced CPU stress in crowded battle maps

ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon not working on Bird Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess remaining in Faun's Tavern even after withdrawing her

ːswirliesː Fixed Breeding Contract (Rabbit) rewards for birds

ːswirliesː Fixed Bulbous Root not working correctly on Bird Princess

ːswirliesː Komachi now rewards the player with the "Penned In" costume for Bird Princess & Progeny too

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess fertility not being influenced by her bunny girl suit

ːswirliesː Mermaid and Bird Princess can now appear in slave auctions

ːswirliesː Fixed "Snitch" trait bugging crashing the Level Up screen

ːswirliesː Fixed 404B face in the Bunny Garderie menu

ːswirliesː Alternative hairstyles now remain after recruiting NPCs using the "Hero Banner"

ːswirliesː Fina offering Sexy Times in the campsite

ːswirliesː Fina campsite dialogues crashing during rainy nights

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong hairstyle/color combinations showing headless Progeny

ːswirliesː Fixed Fina and 404B both deposited in the Bunny Garderie crashing the game

ːswirliesː Fixed being able to recruit courtesans

ːswirliesː Adjusted bugs while reverting from flying to standard sprites some of the dragons

ːswirliesː Fixed mermaid sieges in slime/golem/cat/goblin not transferring the player to the correct location

ːswirliesː Fixed reigns conquered by mermaids, being left with broken ambassadors when Mermaid Princess gets defeated by the finheads

ːswirliesː Fixed intro speech being given anyway by Slime / Golem Princess if you meet them for the first time after their heir has taken their place on the throne

ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Bird Princess wrong expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed the "Peace" medal from being unobtainable if resting in Faun's Tavern (and not resetting the day count when someone "conquers" the Mermaid Reign)

ːswirliesː Fixed some wrong portraits being shown during Sonnet's dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed eggs sometimes hatching while resting in an Inn

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess crashes in Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong armies sieging Bird Princess and the Sky Lift

ːswirliesː Fixed faceless crystal Progeny in Chillbite Blessing

ːswirliesː Random NPCs now retain the THICC trait if recruited with the "Hero Banner"

ːswirliesː Fixed male insect Progeny Chillbite costume

ːswirliesː Fixed Amelie crashes before "Sexy Times" in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Removed access to the Garderie and interactions with some NPCs when the Knight is in his "bunny" form in Rabbit Reign

ːswirliesː Fixed Undeath Rosary / Catalyst Dagger / Debug items ending in the Mystery Box when used

ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos