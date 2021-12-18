 Skip to content

Chessplosion update for 18 December 2021

Custom Lobbies Update (v2590)

Share · View all patches · Build 7907127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chessplosion's online lobbies now let you customize your game settings, just like in local multiplayer! You can make things a bit less hectic by lowering the bomb limit or giving everyone more health, or you could play a series of 1 minute games where everyone has a single hitpoint and can drop up to 6 bombs at once. Play however you want, with spectators and rollback netcode!

Here are the patch notes for update v2584:

  • Online: You can now customize the settings for games played in online lobbies. The lobby menus have been updated to accommodate these changes (see screenshots below)
  • Online: A progress bar now appears in the center of the screen and fills up when you're close to disconnecting from a match, to make it more obvious that the game is trying to reconnect to your opponents and hasn't just crashed.

