Custom Lobbies Update (v2590)

Chessplosion's online lobbies now let you customize your game settings, just like in local multiplayer! You can make things a bit less hectic by lowering the bomb limit or giving everyone more health, or you could play a series of 1 minute games where everyone has a single hitpoint and can drop up to 6 bombs at once. Play however you want, with spectators and rollback netcode!

Here are the patch notes for update v2584: