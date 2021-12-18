 Skip to content

1984 Rewired update for 18 December 2021

Patch 25 - v1.0.2 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new patch adds the Cyber Radio feature that allows the player to see which track is playing and to shuffle them.

Changelog

• Added Cyber Radio with shuffle button

• Minor fixes on UI

• Asset optimization and performance improvement

