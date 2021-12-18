 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Raptor Territory update for 18 December 2021

version 0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7907072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added first implementation of Acro AI. First step it only spawns in free roam on FrozenPass.
  • Added bunch of options: Invert Mouse X, Invert Mouse Y, V-Sync, Scalability (for graphic/bad GPUs)
  • ConquestNest: You have to stand and hold the "Place Nest" key to destroy the nest (hint is shown when you touch a nest)
  • Improvements on map forestlakes
  • fixed broken discord link - it calls our website now and forward to discord (so we can update the link without game updates)

Changed files in this update

"Raptor Territory"-Depot Test Depot 1513862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.