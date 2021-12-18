- Added first implementation of Acro AI. First step it only spawns in free roam on FrozenPass.
- Added bunch of options: Invert Mouse X, Invert Mouse Y, V-Sync, Scalability (for graphic/bad GPUs)
- ConquestNest: You have to stand and hold the "Place Nest" key to destroy the nest (hint is shown when you touch a nest)
- Improvements on map forestlakes
- fixed broken discord link - it calls our website now and forward to discord (so we can update the link without game updates)
Raptor Territory update for 18 December 2021
version 0.9.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update