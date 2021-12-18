Aplestia:Retold released!

Greetings!

Hello adventurers! The remade version of the old Aplestia game is now live! Aplestia:Retold promises many changes, a lot of additions and new adventures in comparison to the old game. There was also a conscious decision to safeguard the naive, rustic and amateur-ish atmosphere of Aplestia, wrapped with a modern feel and interesting visuals. Furthermore, there are no achievements for quest completion in any mode because my statistics say that very few players bother to complete a game in Hard or Harder difficulty modes just for achievements. You may unlock everything even in Story Mode!

I hope you have a lot of fun with this adventure!

More

There is also a walkthrough guide available but Steam will approve it in a couple of days, so it's not purchasable right now. The guide will offer a play-along playthrough of the game in Normal Mode so that you won't lose any secrets or quests!

Check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627480/Aplestia_Retold/

