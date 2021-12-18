 Skip to content

Simple Tools update for 18 December 2021

New repair automatically click tools, code editor, Minecraft config...

Share · View all patches · Build 7907061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New request for the administrator permissions, the highest status, start it

(right now, do not need to manually, choose an administrator to run)

Automatically click tools, repair, looking for a figure automatically click (severe fatal Bug)

At present, automatic click tools, has been very perfect, no consideration to update

