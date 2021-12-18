Update notes for 2021-12-18

Kingdom of Assetia - The Clicker Game will be part of the Steam Holiday Sale where it'll be offered with a 25% discount.
Here's a small update to bring the holiday season into the world of Assetia as well. I'm not much of a decorator (not even my home is decorated, much to the dismay of my wife) so it's a little bare-bones but hey, it's not nothing!
Events
- snow will appear in-game starting December 1 (so it's already there now) and melt at the end of February
- holiday decorations will appear starting December 23 and last until December 27
- added some holiday decorations
- added some more winter decorations
Bug Fixes
- fixed a bug causing events to prematurely disable when their end date is rolling over into the next year
Changed files in this update