Untrusted update for 18 December 2021

Winter Break patch! Untrusted - v1.130b - Changelog

Untrusted - v1.130b - Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Winter Break event is live! From now until Jan 2nd, you can unlock 7 exclusive avatars simply by playing!
  • You can get extra event points by purchasing the Snowman in the consumables store
  • You can get extra event points by purchasing the December Supporter Token
  • Additionally, [REDACTED]

Server Side Changes

  • Tentative "mass disconnection" fix

Client Side Changes

  • Added reconnect button upon mass disconnection network issue as a temporary workaround to get back faster in the game.

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

Changed files in this update

Untrusted Windows Depot 1502661
  • Loading history…
Untrusted Linux Depot 1502662
  • Loading history…
