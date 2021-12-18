Winter Break patch! Untrusted - v1.130b - Changelog

New features
- Winter Break event is live! From now until Jan 2nd, you can unlock 7 exclusive avatars simply by playing!
- You can get extra event points by purchasing the Snowman in the consumables store
- You can get extra event points by purchasing the December Supporter Token
- Additionally, [REDACTED]
Server Side Changes
- Tentative "mass disconnection" fix
Client Side Changes
- Added reconnect button upon mass disconnection network issue as a temporary workaround to get back faster in the game.
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update