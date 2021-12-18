Patch 0.8.2 The Gathering Storm Live!

The Gathering Storm, will change the way In memory of TITAN is played, revealing IMOT's unique gameplay twist to the RTS genre. We build a full RTS game based on the rules and features of a Turn-Based game, pre-calculations are still king but it's up to the player to make key decisions on a timed basis.

Changes:

New Shaders, and GPU support.

New Illumination workflow.

TONS of bug fixes: still a long way to go

Disabled turn-based perks and upgrades: We are planning on changing the way they interact with the ships via subsystems that can be subject to attack, increasing the tactical workflow of the game.

IMOT RTS is now live!

Major changes on the optimization of the game.

As a step towards multiplayer the game runs on a local server/host connection, soon coop/pvp gameplay will be enabled.

Drops and items enabled: Ships can be customized with weapons taken from derelict ships.

Ships can now be disabled: sometimes destroyed ships will remain on the map as disabled husks (placeholders). Soon you will be able to interact with them, loot them or salvage them. This is still a WIP and partially enabled, in the coming minor patches during next week it will be implemented.

Cinematic view is diabled: it will be back with a different twist, and will not affect gameplay.

Ships can now attack while moving.

Weapons will no longer halt ship movement and can be shot multiple times.

Different weapons can be used at the same time.

Maps 3 and on are temporarily disabled due to changes on the RTS workflow, they will be back next week.

Next patch will focus on taking the GRID off the screen and implementing distance based calculations using the Hidden grid as base. Selections also will not be grid only based.