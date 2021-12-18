 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Castle of the Underdogs : Episode 1 update for 18 December 2021

New Game Plus added.

Share · View all patches · Build 7906952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Game Plus added

    • You can optionally start a new game plus after finishing the game once.
    • You're required to load the completed game file (it has a yellow star on the savegame). The enemy book data info is loaded from this completion file, however you have to meet the enemy once in order to access its data.
    • You can skip most cutscenes holding Square / X button / "Q" key during 1 second.
    • Escape talisman is available (as Special Offers) in a few shops.
    • Note: some tutorials are not shown in New Game Plus.

  • More achievements added

  • The newest character was not appearing in the castle when recruited.

  • Improvements+fixes on several menus, specially on user input feedback.

  • Study Enemy no longer works if you're blinded (either with or without science)

  • Fixed sound effects of a minigame that were not working.

Changed files in this update

Main Depot Depot 847782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.