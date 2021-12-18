-
New Game Plus added
- You can optionally start a new game plus after finishing the game once.
- You're required to load the completed game file (it has a yellow star on the savegame). The enemy book data info is loaded from this completion file, however you have to meet the enemy once in order to access its data.
- You can skip most cutscenes holding Square / X button / "Q" key during 1 second.
- Escape talisman is available (as Special Offers) in a few shops.
- Note: some tutorials are not shown in New Game Plus.
More achievements added
The newest character was not appearing in the castle when recruited.
Improvements+fixes on several menus, specially on user input feedback.
Study Enemy no longer works if you're blinded (either with or without science)
Fixed sound effects of a minigame that were not working.
