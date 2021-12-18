Version 4.3.6, Chambers & Chamberlains

Dev Notes
- We are working hard on Act V! Which means that much of what we’ve done can’t be shown until it’s all ready. But we haven’t forgotten you - we’ll continue to push out updates for the rest of the game while Act V is under construction.
- This month sees the (numerous) fruits of Amon Ra’s labours as a newly full-time animator, and the first of Julia’s original writing. Thank you to everyone who backed us, or bought a copy on Steam, for allowing us to grow.
- MVP of this build is Julia, for adopting our long-neglected kobold, and breathing some exciting new life into him.
Features
- Scene: Marie-Anne and Mina meet to share their secrets - and your own contributions (Dreamweaver choice, collaboration with Garoompahfah and Julia).
- Scene: Repeatable sex scenes for Issa (two variants, collaboration with Julia).
- Fate: A followup scene to Issa’s mercenary fate. (collaboration with Julia).
- Dynamic: A special last night for your kitty consorts, if you have a daughter. You will need to replay this section if you want Act V to take it into account (collaboration with Garoompahfah).
- Dynamic: You can inform Malagar that you have eaten Valzira (collaboration with Mattrex).
- Art: Marie-Anne and Mina sharing the load (Lubbio).
- Art: Issa’s oral services (Lubbio).
- Art: Maelys’s plan to fix everything (Lubbio).
- Art: The last variant of Maelys’s post-severence scene (Lubbio).
- Art: A confused emote for Darja (four variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Revised and expanded portraits and emotes for Enid (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Revised and expanded portraits and emotes for Naho (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: A laughing emote for Heloise (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: A reflective emote for Malice (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: A miffed emote for young Malice (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: An angry emote for Marie-Anne (Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Chia (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Cuchilla (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Idle animations for Cuchilla, possessed variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Darja (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Darja, nude variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Darja, princess variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Eburon (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Enid (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Heloise (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Heloise, bound variants (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Heloise, corrupted variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Heloise, pregnant variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Inej (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Malice (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Sabetha (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Resized idle animations for the centaur stallion and young Malice (Amon Ra).
- Achievement: A new achievement for finding Marie-Anne and Mina’s shared scene.
Tweaks
- Lair events can trigger after using the bath-house in Act IV, if there are any pending.
- The Act III finale will reflect your current location when it begins.
- The cost of attacking the swamps with Malagar has been reduced slightly.
- Music transitions better during Maelys’s severed scenes.
- If you eat Heloise after being expressly told not to, Ziz will want nothing to do with you.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug in the Steam release, where persistent information may be incorrectly overwritten by the patching process.
- Dreaming will no longer (sometimes) confuse your save names.
- Drakesgard are less prone to partial invisibility and black boxes.
- ‘English’ will no longer appear highlighted when you have another language selected.
- Heloïse and Maëlys’s names are accented more consistently in the game.
- Maelys wears her story-appropriate outfits during gallery replays.
- Proper content flags have been added to some of Maelys and Marie-Anne’s scenes in the gallery.
- Marie-Anne and Mina can open their mouths more easily when naked.
- Attacking the swamps with Malagar can trigger the Deja Vu achievement.
- You cannot visit Gutter’s Cove when you should be staying away from it.
Changed files in this update