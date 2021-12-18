RaceRoom has been updated

Download size = 5.1 GB

Client version = 0.9.3.081

Client BuildID = 7906845

Dedi version = 78.0.1331

Dedi BuildID = 7906604

Prepared for upcoming content releases and competitions

New CEF version with hardware acceleration. To enable hardware acceleration of web menus, the game can be started with -cefEnableGPU (however, depending on GPU and driver, the performance can be disappointing, sometimes even worse)

Web overlays performance - If resolution is higher than 1080, the in-game browser is restrained to 1080. Web textures are scaled up to fit the screen. Optimized browser textures to be between 20% and 50% faster.

Allowed access to display settings also while in VR (except true fullscreen mode)

Made VR restart with new resolution if altered in menus

Added a setting to define the maximum resolution of web UI elements

Improvements to AI controlled rolling starts to further reduce potential gaps between cars

Improved audio for drivetrain oscillations - this update deploys the changes to most popular cars. The same improvement to the rest of our cars will be deployed in future updates.

Fixed Free Camera losing ability to zoom in/out when enabled while inside the cockpit.

Fixed camera not always resetting the camera state when disabled

Removed ability to switch to other cars via numpad + and numpad -

Fixed AI thinking they were running out of battery when driving electric engines

Fixed position bar setting not being applied properly

Fixed a case where AI could get a valid laptime without doing any lap on Tourist layout of the Nuerburgring

Fixed AI selecting the wrong engine power map when switching race sessions

Audi TT cup - Reduced to 2 spark emitters between front wheels and 2 more between the rear wheels. (side skirts and sills were wrongly emitting sparks before)

Audi TT RS VLN - Reduced to 2 spark emitters between front wheels and 2 more between the rear wheels. (side skirts and sills were wrongly emitting sparks before)

BMW M235i - Reviewed and updated spark emitters

DTM 1992 - Improved AI at low speed and fine tuning of their braking for BMW and Mercedes

DTM 2003 - Added spark emitters

DTM 2005 - Added spark emitters

DTM 13-16 - Fixed front axis breaking at highest steerlock angles

Formula RaceRoom 2 - Reworked the base setup to be a bit less edgy, Reviewed and updated spark emitters

Formula RaceRoom 3 - Allowed 3 more degrees of steerlock to go around Macau’s hairpin, Reviewed and updated spark emitters

Tatuus F4 - Allowed 3 more degrees of steerlock to go around Macau’s hairpin. Moved to a single central spark skid block/spark emitter

Formula RaceRoom 90 - Fixed caster that was giving 0.1 degree too much by default. Tweaks to AI in slower turns, Reviewed and updated spark emitters

Formula RaceRoom U.S. - disallowed mixed tyre compounds, tweaked friction and wear rates to give slightly bigger differences between compounds. Improved automatic gearbox/AI gearbox behaviour. Tweaks to AI in slow corners. Reviewed and updated spark emitters

Formula RaceRoom X-17 - disallowed mixed tyre compounds

Group C - AI improvements, ironed out some issues with braking and locking brakes

GT3 - Reconfigured spark emitters so that rocker panels and side sills no longer generate sparks. All cars now have spark emitters between the front wheels and between the rear wheels. Some cars have spark emitters at side exhausts.

GT4 - Spark emitters between the front wheels and between the rear wheels

Improved automatic gearbox/AI gearbox behaviour so car remains in higher gears in slow turns for: TCR, Group C, Group 4, Touring Classics, DTM 92, GT3, GT4, Hillclimb, DTM 2020, Carrera Cup, DTM 1995, Formula RaceRoom X-17, Formula RaceRoom 90, BMW M235i, Aquila, TT cup, TT RS VLN, 911 GT3 Cup, Silhouettes, Group 5, GT2

IMSA GTO Classics - Complete physics overhaul

Porsche 911 RSR GTE - Fixed undertray feelers and added spark emitters between the axles.

Touring Classics - Fixed a bad spark emitter on the Volvo 240

WTCC TC1 - BOP adjustments to close up differences in aero and power to weight ratios across all cars. Increased drag for the Citroen. Equalised fuel use and updated fuel estimates for all cars.

Brands Hatch - Tweaks to AI cornering

Daytona - Moved the rolling start spawn locators back a bit. Moved some waypoints to reduce AI sway during rolling starts.

Dubai - Tweaks to AI cornering

Hockenheimring - Moved the time attack spawn location to a part where the track is straighter

Hungaroring - Tweaks to AI cornering. Fixed wrong lighting of the cars when real time reflections were disabled.

Imola - Track updates to 2021, added the Ayrton Senna wall painting, updated curbs and runoffs. AI improvements.

Indianapolis - Reviewed cut detections

Lausitzring - Fixed AI wobbling at the start/finish line

Monza - Tweaks to AI cornering at Ascari and Lesmo 2 where they were seen running wide and having trouble

Norisring - Tweaks to AI cornering in first and last turns

Nuerburgring Muellenbach - TV camera and pit sounds

Nuerburgring - Moved the time attack spawn locators to a part where the track is straighter. Tweaks to AI to sort their tendency to mix the apex at turn 4.

Nuerburgring Spring Chicane - Moved some waypoints to reduce AI sway during rolling starts

RedBull Ring - Tweaks to fuel estimates

Road America - Fixed a cut detection that was a bit too harsh on the outside.

Suzuka - Tweaks to AI cornering

Zandvoort - Tweaks to AI cornering in slow turns

Zhuhai - Reworked the AI lines and fuel use values. Tweaked the position of the time attack spawn