- Modified the bug of hidden character face flying.
- full level at birth for hidden characters.
- Drinking upgrade speed is slightly improved.
- Technology effect overall enhancement (very fragrant!)
- Feedback on character details after using technology.
- Personnel department typo correction.
- Group building can be skipped.
- Staff certificate requirement increased.
- Added and modified some UI and feedback.
- Prompt to turn on the light to play more effectively.
- Back-office type staffs are strengthened and internal projects are more powerful.
- Price of papers increased, encouraging self-publishing.
建筑吧公司 update for 18 December 2021
December 8 patch update
