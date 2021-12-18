 Skip to content

建筑吧公司 update for 18 December 2021

December 8 patch update

Share · View all patches · Build 7906749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified the bug of hidden character face flying.
  • full level at birth for hidden characters.
  • Drinking upgrade speed is slightly improved.
  • Technology effect overall enhancement (very fragrant!)
  • Feedback on character details after using technology.
  • Personnel department typo correction.
  • Group building can be skipped.
  • Staff certificate requirement increased.
  • Added and modified some UI and feedback.
  • Prompt to turn on the light to play more effectively.
  • Back-office type staffs are strengthened and internal projects are more powerful.
  • Price of papers increased, encouraging self-publishing.

