Feature Friday - December 17, 2021

202.102
- Equipment with power switches, such as ontological anchors, night-vision goggles, and ninefold boots, now grasts you an activated ability for toggling their power.
- Creatures that are immune to being damaged are now also immune to being dismembered.
- Jewelers and gemcutters now have guards.
- Corrected resonance grenade damage to non-structural objects in the grenade description.
- Frog cherubim now correctly belong to the frogs faction.
- Regeneration tanks now tolerate impure convalessence mixtures as long as they contain at leats 100 drams and the mixture is at least two-thirds convalessence. Regen tanks in existing saved games won't be affected, though.
- Regen tanks now properly regenerate tongues even when they're the only body part you lost.
- Creatures no longer attempt to use Disintegration against enemies they are out of phase with.
- Gave the [redacted] sapient plant properties.
- You can no longer [redacted] before starting the Tomb of the Eaters quest.
- Added the arcology names back to the true kin caste selection screen.
- Cooking effects that identify all artifacts on the local map now identify implanted cybernetics.
- Fixed a bug that caused variables to occasionally display in the names of village factions.
- Fixed a bug that caused hologram bracelets to have infinite range.
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused invalid text to be generated after leaving a zone with an object you were lovesick for.
- Fixed a bug with temporal fugue clones and other temporary objects that prevented zones from unloading, degrading performance.
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused out-of-date copies of your body or your followers to return from [redacted].
- Made the text color consistent across hyperbiotic object names.
- Fixed a wrong identation in Corpus Choliys.
- Fixed a bug that made sower's seeds considered inorganic and eligible for donation at the sacred well.
- Fixed the pluralization of 'moments in time chosen arbitrarily'.
- Fixed a pluralization issue in dynamic quest text.
- Fixed a rare bug that caused saves to fail to load.
- Fixed a bug that caused your [redacted] to fail to generate properly.
- [modding] Made the 'sheeter' wish more robust.
Changed files in this update