PixageFX update for 18 December 2021

1.0.5.84 is OUT!! Added 256 color support to PIXELATE effects!

Color limit for pixelization effects is now 256 instead of 64.



New Generator Added : SKY GENERATOR

To create a sky background of your desired size, first add Generator>Canvas and then add Sky Generator.

