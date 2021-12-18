Key: Maze of Illusions 0.9.5
- Fixed bugs in level 5 of Team mode (multiplayer)
- Removed Xbox controller from selection menu! We're sorry for that, but we've chosen to make this option unavailable until we can fix all Xbox controller related bugs! We are working on it and are looking to fix this issue as soon as possible.
- Fixed not saving after level 27 in medium mode.
Good game everyone, any bugs can let me know that I will fix it as soon as I can! :)
- Fabio Garcia, Dev of Key: Maze of Illusions
