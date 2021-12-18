v.2.2.1 - Added a few minor achievements

This is a small update adding several small Completionist achievements which are designed to be rewarding to new players early in the game, particularly non-puzzle gamers. The list of new achievements are:
- Beat Level 2 - Complete the second level of the Original puzzle type
- Beat Level 5 - Complete the fifth level of the Original puzzle type
- Beat World 3 - Complete World 3 for the Original puzzle type
- Beat World 4 - Complete World 4 for the Original puzzle type
You can see the full list of achievements here.
