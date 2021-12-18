 Skip to content

Puzzledorf update for 18 December 2021

v.2.2.1 - Added a few minor achievements

v.2.2.1 - Build 7906341

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update adding several small Completionist achievements which are designed to be rewarding to new players early in the game, particularly non-puzzle gamers. The list of new achievements are:

  • Beat Level 2 - Complete the second level of the Original puzzle type
  • Beat Level 5 - Complete the fifth level of the Original puzzle type
  • Beat World 3 - Complete World 3 for the Original puzzle type
  • Beat World 4 - Complete World 4 for the Original puzzle type

You can see the full list of achievements here.

