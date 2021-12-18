Update notes for 12/17/2021

Eon now preserves its native aspect-ratio in windowed and full-screen modes. The previous stretched-to-fill behavior is still available in a second full-screen mode.
The default startup mode has also been changed from full-screen to windowed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Eon now preserves its native aspect-ratio in windowed and full-screen modes. The previous stretched-to-fill behavior is still available in a second full-screen mode.
The default startup mode has also been changed from full-screen to windowed.
Changed files in this update