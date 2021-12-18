Update v0.6

- All 55 gadgets added.
- All items added.
- New high threat battles added (on win you'll receive a free gadget).
- All new events.
- Final bunker region added, with final boss battle.
- Soldiers can gain blights from events, these can be removed at stores.
- Battles are more streamlined, they'll usually surrender if you over take them.
- Secret battles / events, some events will initiate a rare battle.
- All achievements added.
- Some new maps added.
- Plenty of other small changes.
Disclaimer
- The bunker region artwork, including the final enemies are not complete.
- Some sound effects are still missing.
