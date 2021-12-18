 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Riflestorm Playtest update for 18 December 2021

Update v0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7906245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All 55 gadgets added.
  • All items added.
  • New high threat battles added (on win you'll receive a free gadget).
  • All new events.
  • Final bunker region added, with final boss battle.
  • Soldiers can gain blights from events, these can be removed at stores.
  • Battles are more streamlined, they'll usually surrender if you over take them.
  • Secret battles / events, some events will initiate a rare battle.
  • All achievements added.
  • Some new maps added.
  • Plenty of other small changes.

Disclaimer

  • The bunker region artwork, including the final enemies are not complete.
  • Some sound effects are still missing.

Changed files in this update

Rifle Storm Playtest MacOS Depot 1673981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.