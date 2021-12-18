 Skip to content

Soran update for 18 December 2021

Beta 1.13.5: And Another New Map

This update adds a new map, "Summit" to the Custom Match menu so that we can start to test it out. It's the second of three new maps I'm working on for the next big matchmaking update. This map and the other new map, "Corporate" are still works in progress, so feel free to share your thoughts in the feedback section on our discord (https://discord.gg/e7Xq47eaCv). I'll be away from my computer next week, and can't work on or play Soran. But I hope you're able to enjoy these two new maps over the holidays! I'll have a good idea for the third new map by the time I get back home. Thanks for playing!

-Pheeno

