Little Orpheus now available to explore!

Hello cosmonauts,

It brings us immense joy to announce that Little Orpheus, the award-winning narrative side-scrolling adventure from the master storytellers at The Chinese Room, is now available.

The year is 1962 and NASA is trying to put a man on the moon. In a remote corner of Siberia, a Soviet cosmonaut is heading in the other direction. Ivan Ivanovich is dropped into an extinct volcano in his exploration capsule, Little Orpheus, to explore the centre of the Earth. He promptly vanishes. Three years later he emerges claiming to have saved the world.

Join Ivan as he explores lost civilizations, undersea kingdoms, prehistoric jungles and lands beyond imagination. Little Orpheus is a fantastical side-scrolling adventure game for casual players and seasoned adventure fans alike, inspired by classic movies such as Flash Gordon, _Sinbad _and The Land that Time Forgot.

Game Features:

A stunning, colourful world remastered for PC with hi-res textures, new moves and animations, enhanced graphics and lighting effects.

A gripping story full of humour and adventure by the award-winning masters at The Chinese Room, creators of Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

Award-winning vocal performances and a world-class music score by BAFTA-winning composer Jessica Curry and Jim Fowler, enhanced for PC in 5.1 surround sound.

Includes the bonus 9th episode A Rush of Onion to the Head and the Lost Recordings Mode.

Suit-up and join us on this once in a lifetime journey.