Karryn's Prison update for 18 December 2021

Patch Notes for v.1.0.1f

Patch Notes for v.1.0.1f · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening Wardens!

How fares the subjugation of the rowdy inmates of Fort Ganon? We're heading into the weekends, but make sure to get plenty of rest and water! Below are the patch notes for v.1.0.1f!

  • Added a 'Disable Blowjob Mouth' option to the Settings.
  • Made the Level 5 Boss Battle slightly easier for Karryns who keep losing over and over again to the battle.
  • Fixed a bug with Custom Battles going right back to the selection menu after the battle is over.
  • Fixed the 'Speak No Evil' Willpower Skill displaying the wrong name in the English version.
  • Fixed a bug with new enemies not being able to spawn in mid battle.
  • Corrected minor typos.

