Starship EVO update for 18 December 2021

[New build - DEFAULT] 21w50a: Space Police Patrols

Share · View all patches · Build 7905918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Space Police patrol ships have been added! They will enforce the Safe Zone around stations.

There are two small patrol ships for now but more will be added soon - thanks to the builder Popka Akula and 5URG3!

Some quality of life improvements to the blueprint loading experience have also been added.

New Features and Improvements:

  • Space Police: Space Police ships are now patrolling around the stations
  • Space Police: If a ship breaks the safe zone rules Space Police patrol ships will warn then strike back
  • Space Police: Station Safe zone HUD element will reflect the player current hostile status
  • NPC: Various improvements have been made to the NPCs hostile behavior
  • Game Performance: Garbage Collection greatly reduced in idle and during tutorial phase: it means that small hiccups have been reduced
  • Blueprint Load: filter added
  • Blueprint Load: Can now filter on Workshop or Local blueprints
  • Blueprint Load: A new Blueprint Preview side window has been added: it shows a larger picture and some info on the blueprint
  • (you will need to re-export your blueprint to see those info)
  • Physics engine: depenetration logic was updated. This fixes the twitchy handheld drop
  • Physics engine: smarter collision sfx
  • World Generation: Less stations are being generated on startup, leading to faster load time
  • Tutorial: various improvements
  • Community Suggestion:
  • #4337 Blueprint information preview

Hotfixes:

  • #4346 Issue with handheld with no primary handle
  • #4348 Handheld: issue when there is only a single handheld at Secondary
  • #4352 Spawned Blueprint can collide with large ship
  • #4353 Spawned Pirate Blueprint not aggressive
  • Various handheld issues
  • Various Hull Point and repair issues

Thanks for playing!

