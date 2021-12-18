Update 3 - Early Access | Hotfix #003 (Armory now available!)

Armory now available!
The first part of the Armory is now available in-game! If you haven't already, check out the Holiday Bash challenge and beat it to unlock the Peppermint Turret (and use it in-game now!)
The full Armory will be available in Update 4.
Hotfix #003 - Patch Notes
NEW ADDITIONS:
- The armory is now available in-game! (full armory will be in Update 4)
- Finally implemented the active build counter in the inventory menu
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Lowered dropship spawnrate by 20%
- Changed Artillery unlock from 30k heat to 60k heat
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed Research labs taking resources while paused... again.
- Fixed Trident mission not unlocked (should unlock for old saves as well)
- Fixed The Overseer health bar from being invisible
- Fixed Guardian button not consistently showing up
Changed files in this update