Vectorio update for 18 December 2021

Update 3 - Early Access | Hotfix #003 (Armory now available!)

Update 3 - Early Access | Hotfix #003

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Armory now available!

The first part of the Armory is now available in-game! If you haven't already, check out the Holiday Bash challenge and beat it to unlock the Peppermint Turret (and use it in-game now!)

The full Armory will be available in Update 4.

Hotfix #003 - Patch Notes

NEW ADDITIONS:

  • The armory is now available in-game! (full armory will be in Update 4)
  • Finally implemented the active build counter in the inventory menu

BALANCE CHANGES:

  • Lowered dropship spawnrate by 20%
  • Changed Artillery unlock from 30k heat to 60k heat

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed Research labs taking resources while paused... again.
  • Fixed Trident mission not unlocked (should unlock for old saves as well)
  • Fixed The Overseer health bar from being invisible
  • Fixed Guardian button not consistently showing up

