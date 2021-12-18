Sunken ships and UI! DR4X Weekly Changelog #23: 12/17/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7905792 · Last edited 18 December 2021 – 02:46:07 UTC by Wendy

So there will be an early changelog next week, and the week after that I am taking a bit of a vacation for holidays. Normal changelogs will resume the first week of the new year.

Robert Matheson Has Continued Post DR4X Music check it out here:

YouTube

This week wanst just game stuff, it was actually a large amount of uopdates I had to make to teh steam page, so first part of changelog:

Overhauled steam store page with all new sscreenshots, and updated about this game section.









Gameplay and UI

-New unit image for Beatle Lair and Beast Lair

-New Image for ?

-Added ruined ships

--They give treasure which varies by world age setting

--The amount of ruined ships and other treasure now varies by world age setting

--Ruined ships also have fun generated names

-Added more hints

-Added more secretty secret things

-Improved options menu

--Can now toggle whether or not to display researches on any given unit or building

--Can now display unit name tags or not, by toggling it in the options menu

--Can now toggle unit statuses or not in the options menu

--Incursions

-When an independant unit or building is on water it no longer colors the water tile like it used to.

-Improved name generators for several things

Bug Fixes

-When renaming a unit it no longer clears the unit type name

-Fixed another turn barring error

Balancing

-There is now more treasure on maps with less ships

Suggestion for testers

-Play with world age settings