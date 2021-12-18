Sunken ships and UI! DR4X Weekly Changelog #23: 12/17/2021

So there will be an early changelog next week, and the week after that I am taking a bit of a vacation for holidays. Normal changelogs will resume the first week of the new year.
Robert Matheson Has Continued Post DR4X Music check it out here:
This week wanst just game stuff, it was actually a large amount of uopdates I had to make to teh steam page, so first part of changelog:
Overhauled steam store page with all new sscreenshots, and updated about this game section.
Gameplay and UI
-New unit image for Beatle Lair and Beast Lair
-New Image for ?
-Added ruined ships
--They give treasure which varies by world age setting
--The amount of ruined ships and other treasure now varies by world age setting
--Ruined ships also have fun generated names
-Added more hints
-Added more secretty secret things
-Improved options menu
--Can now toggle whether or not to display researches on any given unit or building
--Can now display unit name tags or not, by toggling it in the options menu
--Can now toggle unit statuses or not in the options menu
--Incursions
-When an independant unit or building is on water it no longer colors the water tile like it used to.
-Improved name generators for several things
Bug Fixes
-When renaming a unit it no longer clears the unit type name
-Fixed another turn barring error
Balancing
-There is now more treasure on maps with less ships
Suggestion for testers
-Play with world age settings
Changed files in this update