Version 1.4.2 - Hotfix

This past week, we released Version 1.4, which introduced Quad Element Towers to the game! So far, they've been received quite positively. However, in our testing for the big release, we overlooked a few interactions, which led to some massively skewed balance. We were expecting various abuse tricks to be found over the next month or so, just not to this extent:



They look like Co-op scores, but they're in fact Pick scores.

Today's hotfix fixes the overly busted interactions, as well as optimizing certain lag issues. Because the fixes will break most existing replays, we had to reset the Score Leaderboards. We apologize for this inconvenience, but we shouldn't need to reset again until the next major version.

Fixes & Improvements

In Teams/Co-op , if a player leaves or disconnects and fails to reconnect, the following should happen now: Their towers are sold Their unspent gold is evenly distributed among all allies

Fixed difficulty column showing up as blank for Co-op & Teams Leaderboards

Fixed a bug where you couldn't manually target with Gravity Cannon

Gravity Cannon VFX should look fancier and 50% more performant

Fixed Trickery casting its buff VFX for each clone in a Tesla Tree chain, resulting in both a bright flare and extreme lag

Cast VFX for Blacksmith, Well & Trickery have been updated

Toned down mega-brightness of Tesla Tree , especially when you had a whole lot of them

Drastically optimized Tesla Tree , it was using a laggy shader on its beams, as well as its water effect

Drastically optimized Railgun , it had an issue with its garbage collection which caused the game to get progressively laggier

Optimized Rage , replaced a laggy shader on its lava

Fully updated the Romanian localization

Balance

In Teams , solo players no longer have a lower HP scaler than team players Due to the lower HP scaler, solo players could rack up a massive interest advantage and somehow end up with higher scores, despite the potential team synergy Dialed down Teams HP Scaler just slightly, regardless of team size

Vapor damage reduced from 1650 to 1600

Railgun has been adjusted: Railgun damage increased from 75000 to 80000 Railgun passive charge rate increased from 5 to 7 per second When its Static Shockwave gains enough charge to reach 100 and fire the Railgun, excess charge now carries over instead of restarting from 0

Singularity has been adjusted: Damage increased from 14000 to 15000 There's now a 2 second pull-immunity duration after getting hit by Singularity

Life Altar can now cast its ability at 1 Life To clarify, it'll only buff what it has the life capacity to buff. If you're at 1 Life and you try to activate Life Altar , it'll just buff itself because that costs 0 Lives.

Tesla Tree has been adjusted: Damage reduced from 8000 to 7500 This was applied in the 1.4.1 Hotfix , just noting it here for consistency If Tesla Tree or any of its clones within that chain are affected by Cursed in any way, it now treats the chain as one big tower and purges all clones, regardless of proximity. Additionally, Cursed AoE now triggers around the Tesla Tree that made the killing blow, not the "first tower" in the chain.

Buff Priority of Level 4 Singles & Periodic raised to be higher than Tesla Tree

Lastly, there have been reports of the servers being a bit wonky this week. Unfortunately, this one's out of our control. Our servers are based in Azure, and something appears to have happened on their end. As soon as the issue is fixed and we're able to make an update, we'll update this post to let you know.

We hope the new Quad Element Towers have been fun for everyone, and wish everyone the best for the holidays! As for what's next, we'll provide an update in January. In the meantime, see you all in-game!