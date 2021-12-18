1.0.002 Hotfix

This hotfix is for some soft lock areas that were found, plus some other bugs.
- Fixed soft lock that was possible in Thrall cave
- Fixed soft lock that was possible in Satyr cave
- Fixed soft lock that was possible in cave near champion
- Fixed grappling hook causing the player to stick in the ground
- Fixed unequip button in prompts for controllers
- Fixed holes in ground around temple
- Fixed hole in cave near champion where you swim OOB
- Fixed lore notes in Thrall cave
Thanks again for your support
Tim
Changed files in this update