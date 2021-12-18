 Skip to content

Praey for the Gods update for 18 December 2021

1.0.002 Hotfix

This hotfix is for some soft lock areas that were found, plus some other bugs.

  • Fixed soft lock that was possible in Thrall cave
  • Fixed soft lock that was possible in Satyr cave
  • Fixed soft lock that was possible in cave near champion
  • Fixed grappling hook causing the player to stick in the ground
  • Fixed unequip button in prompts for controllers
  • Fixed holes in ground around temple
  • Fixed hole in cave near champion where you swim OOB
  • Fixed lore notes in Thrall cave

Thanks again for your support

Tim

