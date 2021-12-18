Programmability Update

YouTube

The latest update of Brickbuilder VR comes with the new "graph programming" feature. It is now possible to make your creation "smart" through a combination of sensors, controller inputs, logic, math operations, and piston/motor outputs.

We are also introducing 2 new blueprints, the "Useless Box," and the "Line Runner", to demonstrate some possible usages of the graph programming feature. As usual, completed builds will be shared on workshop soon.

Make sure to actually start the program in the "Graph" tab as they are by default deactivated. We have also added the "sensor" piece, the "smooth plate" piece family, the "lines" stage, and various bug fixes.