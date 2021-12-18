 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Brickbuilder VR update for 18 December 2021

Programmability Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7905699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update of Brickbuilder VR comes with the new "graph programming" feature. It is now possible to make your creation "smart" through a combination of sensors, controller inputs, logic, math operations, and piston/motor outputs.

We are also introducing 2 new blueprints, the "Useless Box," and the "Line Runner", to demonstrate some possible usages of the graph programming feature. As usual, completed builds will be shared on workshop soon.

Make sure to actually start the program in the "Graph" tab as they are by default deactivated. We have also added the "sensor" piece, the "smooth plate" piece family, the "lines" stage, and various bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Brickbuilder VR Content Depot 1665571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.