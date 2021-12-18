This update introduces a new ability unlocking system, allowing the player to spend "Focus Points" to purchase abilities, passives, and new recipes. Along with this overhaul we've added dozens of new melee combat abilities and passive effects.

That's not all! Also included is the first school of magic: Nature Magic, along with a new Druid character background which can be selected to start the game to get a head start with magic.

Ability Overhaul

All Weapon Masteries, Non-combat skills, and Magic skills now track Focus Points, which are used to purchase upgrades.



Focus Points are gained whenever a Weapon Mastery, Non-combat skill, or Magic skill is levelled.

Hovering the mouse over an upgrade will display it's cost and required level. Left-click to open the buy window, right-click to instant buy.

Included are multiple new abilities for every weapon type and many new passives, offering a variety of build choices. Several of these abilities introduce new stats, such as deflection and counterstrike, along with new types of ability targeting such as: lunge, skewer, and ranged AOE.

Recipes must now be discovered and unlocked. When a new recipe is found, click it to add it to your recipe book. Once added to your recipe book, Focus Points can be spent to learn the recipe permanently.

_These changes are in response to recent feedback (thank you so much to our early access players), and also because we wanted to do something special with magic. And if magic will have unlocks, why not everything?

But to make this change more abilities were needed in order for the player to have enough decisions and upgrades to buy. We're quite happy with the number of options now available, though we do have plans for even more!_

Nature Magic

Nature magic provides access to summoning, healing, and more for a total of 9 new spells.

This also means we now have summoning! Summoned creatures fight along side the player. They wander on their own, but will attempt to head back to the player's position if they are too far away.



_We've decided to release Nature Magic separately from it's associated guild. This allows us to start balancing in response to feedback earlier rather than later.

Apart from the guild there's one more piece of our magic system to come, which we will reveal at a later date. That said, Nature Magic is quite fleshed out, and we're excited to have players jump in and give it a try._

Forest Druid

This new character background starts with Nature Magic as major skill, and increased maximum energy, allowing you cast all the more spells.



Food Rebalance

Tripled the duration of all foods, but reduced their healing per turn by 1/3.

Other bonuses provided by food including energy regen have been reduced 20%-30% per turn. Overall food will now give more energy, but at a slower rate.

Previously eating was a constant activity. With this change we're hoping to: reduce the repetitiveness of constantly eating, make health as resource more meaningful across time, and allow player decisions about what food to eat to have more impact.

User Interface

Pressing escape now closes the left side pane.

Pressing escape now closes the ability picker.

When a weapon or non-combat skill selected it is now saved with the window; for example, if you had the Cooking skill selected it will reselect when the windowed is opened again.

Other Changes

Player are warded equal wisdom for watching a creature die as if they killed it. This means using summoned animals or traps to kill enemies still provides wisdom. Note: weapon mastery XP is only rewarded by dealing damage. This change only effects wisdom gain.

Both your Weapon (ie "Axes") type and Weapon Category (ie "Blades") now gain experience per hit, where previously Weapon Categories gained XP only on killing an enemy.

Scrolls of Discovery now immediately discovery and unlock the skill, saving the use of a skill point.

Increased the chance of Scroll of Discovery appearing in shops or as loot rewards.

Improved AI chase logic when the player flees through a door, shutting it behind them. With this change enemies will more commonly see the player leave and chase through the door.

Added a small XP reward when using Athletics or Chivalry abilities. Magic similarly gains a small amount of XP on use. This is meant as a small bonus only - for serious levelling you will still have to invest your wisdom points.

Reduce wisdom from cooking by 25%.

Updated art for Scorpion's and Iguanas.

