Jelly Brawl 1.5 (Networking, Stability, and More)

Jelly Brawl 1.5

I've Rewrote the Networking.. Basically the whole game

This isn't the first time I've changed the networking in the game as physics is a hard thing to pull off networking wise. I've realized band-aid solutions aren't working and needed a full swap from Photon Pun (2018) to Photon Fusion (2021) the game is now more stable, accurate, and lag is kept to a minimum. I'm still working on this implementation so currently there is no host migration but I hope to add this in a coming update that will additionally provide cross play with Xbox when it releases.

Bug Fixes and Stability

In the interest of minimizing resources and stability, I've removed some plugins being used that should improve stability and compatibility for most players especially those on Platforms other than Windows. The largest being Firebase, which will remove our Discord competitions but I believe the cost of keeping this plugin in the game was causing more issues than fun for Discord members. However we'd still love to see you and would love for you to join the Discord if you're interested as I'm planning to update our bot to inform you when players are looking for matches to help you find a match with the small player base.

https://discord.gg/mXMgGSc

Graphical Tweaks

I've upgraded to the Unity 2021 pipeline and with it some rendering improvements. Primarily some graphical changes to Hit and Run with the water shader as well as the opening Cutscene.

I apologize for the long waits, I will have more to share with you soon.

Stay tuned!