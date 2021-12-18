Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Fixed a few minor issues:
- Significantly improved the shadow quality in the game
- Fixed bug where players who joined the game late would experience the poverty bug (i.e. not receiving scaled income)
- Fixed bug in the Observatory level where birds were spawning in the mountain
- Pistol projectiles now spawn at the tip of the finger rather than right in the hand
- Fixed textures for some buildings
- Players should no longer experience permadeath if they're killed by lava
Some gameplay updates:
- Added a crosshair to the game for those who wish to use it
- Full Heal stations are now Emergency 1 Up stations
- Number of keys scale with the number of players now
- Enemy HP now scales a little friendlier on each loop
- Income received reduced accordingly
Changed files in this update