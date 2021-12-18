 Skip to content

Planet Hotpot update for 18 December 2021

Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Build 7905585

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few minor issues:

  • Significantly improved the shadow quality in the game
  • Fixed bug where players who joined the game late would experience the poverty bug (i.e. not receiving scaled income)
  • Fixed bug in the Observatory level where birds were spawning in the mountain
  • Pistol projectiles now spawn at the tip of the finger rather than right in the hand
  • Fixed textures for some buildings
  • Players should no longer experience permadeath if they're killed by lava

Some gameplay updates:

  • Added a crosshair to the game for those who wish to use it
  • Full Heal stations are now Emergency 1 Up stations
  • Number of keys scale with the number of players now
  • Enemy HP now scales a little friendlier on each loop
  • Income received reduced accordingly

