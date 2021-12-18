 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 18 December 2021

Patch 0.93

Patch 0.93

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix: Fleemode looping due to Stamina bug.

-Fix: Cheat-Mode refusing to disable. (Dev-Only)

-New: Cheat for healing limbs. (Dev-Only)

-Fix: Doctor gui bug.

-New/Change: Random Encounter Traders now have a 33% chance to carry a Doctor Pak.

-Fix: Console scrolling being "difficult".

-New: Some Artifacts and Powerups can do bonus elemental/physical damage for skills.

-New: Majestic Artifacts and Powerups. These roll potential bonus to elemental/physical damage

scaled to item level.

-Change: Adjusted audio levels of one the generic loops down.

-Change: Adjusted click sound to be quieter and more succinct.

-New: 3 New Generic Loop soundtracks.

Changed files in this update

redaxiumwin Depot 1577941
  • Loading history…
redaxiumlin Depot 1577944
  • Loading history…
