-Fix: Fleemode looping due to Stamina bug.
-Fix: Cheat-Mode refusing to disable. (Dev-Only)
-New: Cheat for healing limbs. (Dev-Only)
-Fix: Doctor gui bug.
-New/Change: Random Encounter Traders now have a 33% chance to carry a Doctor Pak.
-Fix: Console scrolling being "difficult".
-New: Some Artifacts and Powerups can do bonus elemental/physical damage for skills.
-New: Majestic Artifacts and Powerups. These roll potential bonus to elemental/physical damage
scaled to item level.
-Change: Adjusted audio levels of one the generic loops down.
-Change: Adjusted click sound to be quieter and more succinct.
-New: 3 New Generic Loop soundtracks.
Redaxium update for 18 December 2021
Patch 0.93
