Aim Lab 0.95.9 (Aim Lab Year in Review, Gamers Outreach Charity event & More!)

We’ve got a couple of really special things to top this year off with! First, we’ve launched our very first Year in Review letting you check out how you’ve done through this year, and you can help us donate $100,000 to Gamers Outreach charity by just playing tasks in Aim Lab!

Let’s find out more:

GET YOUR AIM LAB YEAR IN REVIEW

Many targets have been destroyed, hours played and tasks completed this year - but how did you do? Find out by logging into Aim Lab to get your Year in Review now! You’ll also be able to get a shareable player card with your stats inside of Aim Lab.

To check even more stats, we’ve got a web version that includes even more stats for you to check out. Just log into your profile on www.aimlab.gg head to your profile and access it on the left side of the navigation.

Got more in you? Keep improving your player card all the way until 12/31.

PLAY TASKS, EARN MONEY FOR CHARITY!

As a way to give back this year, each task you play will contribute to Aim Lab's donation to Gamers Outreach with the top donation being $100,000 for 30 Million plays. Keep track of the plays directly inside the lobby of Aim Lab! The first milestone is 5 million plays with a cool $10,000 donation and increases with more plays all the way to $100,000. Go play now!

AIM LAB X CHAMPION MERCH

Our first drop of Aim Lab x Champion apparel delivers high-quality apparel for both indoor gaming sessions and outdoor dominance on the field. Train like a Champion, buy now before stock runs out! Buy now here aimlab.pro/merch

If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlab on Twitter & Instagram for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) or check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab) to let us know of any feature requests you have or to just come and hang out with the community & our devs!