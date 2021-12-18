Entodrive Devlog #41

What I've Been Working On :
+New Level Aldore Shore
+New Music for Aldore Shore
+5 new crew battles
+Implemented trading and bartering
5 Mushroom Trade for 1 Cookie in Python Port
1 Floral Stone for 1 Dread Stone in Spark Harbor
1 AquaStone for 10 Hyperstim in Cobol Village
5 Frostshrooms for 1 Pizza Star Summit
+Updated Input Menu UI
What's Coming Next :
Continuing to build more parts of the eastern shore
Time of Crisis Tie-in Event
More Items
Updated Guides
Updated Report Stations
Changed files in this update