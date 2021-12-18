 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Entodrive update for 18 December 2021

Entodrive Devlog #41

Share · View all patches · Build 7905434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What I've Been Working On :



+New Level Aldore Shore



+New Music for Aldore Shore



+5 new crew battles

+Implemented trading and bartering

5 Mushroom Trade for 1 Cookie in Python Port



1 Floral Stone for 1 Dread Stone in Spark Harbor



1 AquaStone for 10 Hyperstim in Cobol Village



5 Frostshrooms for 1 Pizza Star Summit



+Updated Input Menu UI

What's Coming Next :

Continuing to build more parts of the eastern shore

Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

More Items

Updated Guides

Updated Report Stations

Changed files in this update

Entodrive Content Depot 1520711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.