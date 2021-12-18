 Skip to content

Cookie Clicker update for 18 December 2021

v. 2.043: Cookie Clicker Steam Workshop update

v. 2.043: Cookie Clicker Steam Workshop update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full changelog in this update:

  • added Steam Workshop support (lets you install mods and upload your own)
  • added Korean language support
  • added back "short numbers" option for non-english languages (uses english terms for the time being)
  • added tooltips on achievement notifications
  • added Discord rich presence support
  • Christmas content update coming soon!

This should be the last "technical" update focused on Steam-specific features. Future updates will revolve around new content and new gameplay features.

We're excited to see what you folks come up with using the Workshop. Later on, we may refine the modding tools further as the community's needs become clearer.

Thank you so much for playing Cookie Clicker!

-Orteil

