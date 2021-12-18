HOT FIX! 45 FPS to 60 FPS Makes A Massive Difference!

There has been a fix made to adjust the FPS maximum of around 44 or 45 fps to 60 fps now. This is

actually a Windows update problem that makes Windows put 2D games like this game as such a low

priority that the game doesn't run as fast as it should. This fix works around that Windows update

so that this game will run at it's intended and correct 60 fps.

I hope you enjoy playing this game as it was coded and originally intended!

..Damn the Windows updates! lol.