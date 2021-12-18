HOT FIX! 45 FPS to 60 FPS Makes A Massive Difference!

There has been a fix made to adjust the FPS maximum of around 44 or 45 fps to 60 fps now. This is
actually a Windows update problem that makes Windows put 2D games like this game as such a low
priority that the game doesn't run as fast as it should. This fix works around that Windows update
so that this game will run at it's intended and correct 60 fps.
I hope you enjoy playing this game as it was coded and originally intended!
..Damn the Windows updates! lol.
- ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie Game Developer)
Changed files in this update