Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update for 18 December 2021

Update 100 - Patch 3 is Now Live!

Build 7905362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

Quick tiny patch this week, just to prepare things for MEATMAS DAY next week.

Full Changelog - Update 100 - Patch 3

Fixes:

  • ACTUALLY Fixed hinge issues with door prototypes.
  • Fixed broken shaders in Winter Wasteland

