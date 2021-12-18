Update 1.13 - Improvements and balancing

Hey Everyone,
Today we have another solid update as we are working hard to get the game into the best shape possible for the Holidays. With our 13th update we look into fixing majority of issues reported by our players on the forums, as well as worked on rebalancing personal time, resource generation in RTS mode and overall making the game play and feel better, with less room for exploits.
Work continuous and we expect another two updates this month. The goals is to fix last remaining issues and bugs, as well as improve diplomacy and gameplay flow. There`s a lot of balancing work going on as well.
Thanks for your continuous support!
And now, lets take a look at whats today`s update 1.13 has to offer:
- AI will more often invite two armies into battle
- AI will more often intercept other armies now for army vs army battles
- Auto-resolved is a lot more balanced now
- Auto-resolve vs a superior army in many cases will leave superior army fully intact without losses
- In general player will loose less units when auto-resolving battles
- Fixed elite pikeman unit not unlocking on the world map
- Fixed town of Jand not working right and not showing
- Fixed town of Parma not working right and not showing
- Fixed being unable to kill off HRE or Golden Horde factions on the campaign map
- Fixed being unable to fully win the game by conquering or destroying each town
- Fixed Mill not working on the world map
- Mill now brings food resource also during spring in RTS mode
- Silver accumulates slower in combat RTS mode
- Personal Time to spend inside cities accumulates slower now
- -Fixed issues with some hamlets having areas that are blocked off by camera
- -Fixed issues with camera being unable to go to the edges of the map blocking some gameplay areas
- All resources generation in battle and town view mode reduced and rebalanced by as much as 30% less
- AI will retreat in battles faster so battles generally will end quicker
- AI armies will not longer stupidly use monks as meat shields
- Added Rename City function - note it would only work correctly after reloading the world map - WIP
- Corrected help and tutorial text in all languages to refer to player towns in green and not in white
- Redesigned Chapter 2 intro cinematic
- Corrected name of Aragon Lord 4
- Clicking welcome message in the main menu no longer opens web browser, that could potentially get the game to hang
- Stopped text Attackers Retreats from staying on screen in victory and defeat cinematics
- Upgrading townhall is significantly cheaper now
Changed files in this update