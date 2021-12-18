Update 1.13 - Improvements and balancing

Hey Everyone,

Today we have another solid update as we are working hard to get the game into the best shape possible for the Holidays. With our 13th update we look into fixing majority of issues reported by our players on the forums, as well as worked on rebalancing personal time, resource generation in RTS mode and overall making the game play and feel better, with less room for exploits.

Work continuous and we expect another two updates this month. The goals is to fix last remaining issues and bugs, as well as improve diplomacy and gameplay flow. There`s a lot of balancing work going on as well.

Thanks for your continuous support!

And now, lets take a look at whats today`s update 1.13 has to offer: