Christmas comes to RC Rush!

Happy Holidays!

We've got a HUGE festive update for you, here. Lots of fixes and improvements as well as new tracks and trucks to keep you busy. There are now no less than 10 grand prix cups for you to try out in grand prix mode, which means 10 trucks to unlock outside of the campaign events. Speaking of campaign events, we've jiggled them around a bit to help the difficulty flow go smoother and to incorporate some of the new tracks.

We sincerely hope you have a wonderful holiday and we hope this latest build of RC Rush brings you enough fun to keep you smiling to the New Year and beyond!

All our very best wishes,

Jeff and Sylvain (Tea Monster Games and 4 Fun Studio)

Full patch notes:

Some optimizations to particle effects (torches etc.) and fixes to shader so that they render properly in both eyes in VR mode

Added dust particle effect to wild west 1 and 2 (just blowing dust for now)

Adding controller pictures to 'how to play'

Added controller instructions to first run pop ups

Added introductory difficulty and menu instructions on first run

Controller and keyboard (ESC) back button for menus

New truck prefab 33

New truck and new grand prix event (Tombnament)

Added teleportation to VR

Force feedback for game controllers (xbox/playstation etc)

Added toggle for ffb in system options

Moved steering sensitivity slider to system options menu

Added music volume slider to system options (rather than toggle)

Added Steam cloud save support

Stopped escape in the skateparks

Fixed fire audio on volcano levels not going through correct audio mixer

Added music volume to save profile

Tidied up system options menu

Music volume in music player is now set from save profile levels

Fixed teleport height

Reduced 'go back' amount on respawns, so they're a bit kinder when you mess up!

Added type of trigger to respawn back further (for holes in winter bridges etc)

Added Wild West cup

Added Skatepark cup

Added Winter cup

Stopped duplicate trucks appearing in the game at the same time

Improved 'trucks we let the AI choose' system so we can pick and choose rather than hard code

Added music player override on a per-level basis, so we can specify tracks per level

Switched cemetery levels over to new music override system

Overriden speech or music only plays in cup events now (no spooky racing in career any more!)

Revised campaign events for better difficulty flow and variation

Switched the Pinkster out for a new truck, Viper Head

Fixed reverse gear infinite speed bug (!)

Removed (too many!) some boosts from wrecking yard 8

Updated/fixed lighting in cave A track

Fixed missing collider from a cake in table top B

Updated credits to include latest contributors / asset creators