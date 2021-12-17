UPDATE 0.86 - Bank Bubble Fees Have Been Fixed

This is a small update that simply changes and corrects some erroneous bank fees that would sometimes happen when you blow a bank bubble.

The fee to blow a bank bubble is always 10% of your total coins together added up rounded up to the nearest copper. This fee has not changed.

But now with this update, instead of seeing a fee of 55 copper if you had 5 gold, 4 silver, and 8 copper for example.. you should now see a fee of "5 silver & 5 copper"

There was also sometimes some erroneous fees that were either less or higher than the 10%, and this should be corrected with this update.

Also fixed is if you spawn a new ball when a bank bubble is already launched, the game should not show you a bank bubble with an green arrow. Instead, this green arrow should now only show the bank bubble when you try to blow a bank bubble when there's already one spawned.

Steam achievements for Solo Reflection are still planned and coming in a new update soon so keep an eyes out for that if you are an Achievement hunter! =)

Have a great weekend everyone!

ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie Game Developer)