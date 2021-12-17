Complete UI overhaul for Minesweeper Extreme: 100 plus French/Korean/Spanish

Hey there!

Huge news for you Minesweeper Extreme: 100 fans around the globe.

The UI for this game has been completely overhauled and made simpler for everyone to understand. The game now links to a website with full rules and animations, so everything is easier to figure out and your viewers don't have to feel as rushed. Everyone seems to do well with how this works in Kukoro, so that'll work for me too.

There is now full support in Minesweeper Extreme: 100 for French, Korean, and Spanish languages. This took a ton of time to work through, but it's done and barring a few Korean issues (the bot can't send korean messages through Twitch chat for some reason) it all works flawlessly. Hope Google Translate didn't trick me anywhere!

I also made it so Happy Tanksgiving will unlock when 10 people play Minesweeper Extreme: 100 at the same time. That game literally does not work with a small number of players, so I made the hard choice to lock it away until the game knows you have the right number of viewers.

These fixes took me all week, and I'm so excited to finally share this new version with you. Here is the full list of changes:

Latest changes in version 0.50:

Complete UI for Minesweeper Extreme: 100 to make everything easier to get into and play and see what's going on

French/Spanish/Korean translations for Minesweeper Extreme: 100

Implemented a !howtoplay command that gives viewers the rules

Happy Tanksgiving is now unlocked when 10 viewers play Minesweeper Extreme: 100 at the same time

Fixed a bug where AFK mode would break in Minesweeper Extreme 100 after one game

If there is one second left it now says one second instead of one seconds which has bothered me for the longest time

Added twitch chat commands for French and Spanish

Code cleanup

Known issues in version 0.50:

An update to Game Maker Studio 2 broke my awesome screenshake and I haven't been able to re-implement it. Curses!

As always, I love to get feedback, and let me know how I can make the game better for your stream.

That's all for now and I hope you enjoy the latest update!

All the best!

-Jaime