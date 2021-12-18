 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 18 December 2021

Beta Online depot and fire fixs

Build 7905115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.24

-Setup online in the "beta" branch on steam and disabled the button with a msg on "default" branch in steam while we iron out bugs. To play online, grab the "beta" branch.

-Fixed objects on fire not being turned off when returned to the pooling system and being reused on another island but still on fire. This should also fix fire not going out on players when running into the water.

-Turned lod distance back on for health bar UI feedback so it doesnt display in online when someone damages an object on an other island

-Update to icons to improve readability of different items, for example arrows, so you can see the tips in the ammo counter HUD

-Update to build names in Steam to better describe which build is online and which is single player

