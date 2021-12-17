 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hitboxer Playtest update for 17 December 2021

Graphics settings fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7905043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Window mode (windowed, windowed fullscreen, fullscreen) and Resolution settings now sort of actually work... (who would have expected that?)

Changed files in this update

Hitboxer Playtest Content Depot 1788821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.