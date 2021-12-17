Window mode (windowed, windowed fullscreen, fullscreen) and Resolution settings now sort of actually work... (who would have expected that?)
Hitboxer Playtest update for 17 December 2021
Graphics settings fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update