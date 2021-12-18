Hotfix v1.5.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7905031 · Last edited 18 December 2021 – 01:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Okay! So first emergency hotfix in a while!

This is a small patch to ensure that the Prycon Abomination wouldn't become stationary if the new CryptoDevices were present on Prycon.

Also, there's a fix on the Dark Paragon / Dragoon combo, which wasn't quite working as intended.

Improvements & Fixes



• Emergency fix for the Prycon Beast, which had stopped moving post-camp if CryptoDevices were present on the map.

• Fixed an issue where the Dark Paragon / Dragoon combo power wasn't properly acting as a "free power"

Bug Reporting



If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:

www.rawfury.com/support

Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:

Screenshots

Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug

Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.

Thanks for your support!