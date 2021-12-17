Beta 0.8.4d Release and Patch Notes

Skills
Fixed a bug where Maul did not gain damage or critical strike multiplier bonuses from Fury Leap's tree when using Skull Crusher. The affected nodes were Savage Impact, Brutal Impact, and Panther Strike.
Maul was already in a good place despite this bug, so we're making other changes to keep Maul's damage from getting out of hand (while being higher than before with this node) and bring nodes in line with normal values.
Maul
- 250% added damage effectiveness (from 300%).
- Fixed a bug where Werebear Form's Territorial node and Fury Leap's Crater node were multiplicative instead of additive with each other, resulting in Maul having 11% more area of effect than intended with both nodes.
Fury Leap
- 250% added damage effectiveness (from 200%).
- Savage Impact gives 8% more damage (from 12%).
- Brutal Impact gives +20% critical strike multiplier (from 25%).
- Panther Strike gives 6% more damage (from 10%).
- Ambush Predator gives 30% more hit damage against full health enemies (from 35%).
- Rejuvenating Storm also gives Fury Leap +10% lightning penetration per point.
Werebear Form
- Rip and Tear gives 12% more damage (from 15%).
- Apex Predator gives 20% more Rampage damage and 50% increased damage while rampaging (from 15% and 45%).
Visuals
- Ice Bite is now visually smaller when used by Primal Squirrels to reduce visual noise.
Sound
- Updated hit sounds for Reap, Harvest and Swarmblade Slash.
- Adjusted volume and clarity of the level up sound effect.
- Adjusted mixing for the main theme music.
- Fixed the sound effect for Lagon’s claw attack triggering incorrectly.
Bug Fixes
- Added another fix for the sound stuttering bug (often encountered when playing Upheaval).
- Fixed a bug where respawning in the Temple of Eterra could place you in an inaccessible location.
- Fixed a bug where the fence in the Cultist Camp could be walked through.
- Fixed a bug where the doors in the Great College did not stay open.
- Fixed a bug where Lagon could immediately use abilities at the start of his third phase, without giving the player time to react.
- Fixed a bug where Summoned Vines with the Huntersbane node did not benefit from Rose Meadow, Stinging Bramble, or the penetration from Branch Storm.
- Fixed a bug where Storm Crows with the Arborist node would not target Upheaval Totems or Warcry Totems with Wisdom of the Storm.
- Fixed a bug where the Increased Physical Damage and Added Bleed chance from Spriggan Form’s Barbed Thicket node applied to you as well as your minions when it should only have applied to your minions.
- Fixed a bug which caused Upheaval's Earth Armor node to not update the character sheet (the stats were still applied correctly).
- Fixed a bug where Chronomancer Julra's lightning orbs did not deal reduced damage to minions.
- Fixed a bug where the buffs from Druid's Tiger Spirit did not last for the full duration of Shapeshifter.
- Fixed shrines spawning out of bounds in Hidden Oasis echoes.
- Fixed the Crafting Guide not being updated for 0.8.4 crafting mechanics.
- Druid's powershifting abilities Barkskin (Spriggan to Werebear) and Infest (Spriggan to Swarmblade) now display the correct tooltip.
- Fixed the Nimbleness node in Storm Crows incorrectly referencing armor shred in the alt tooltip.
