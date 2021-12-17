Update notes for 2.2.5

This update adds a new skin for Fastball: check out Issue #1. The underlying game engine has been updated and should bring a boost in performance and bug fixes for some devices. Sometimes the same game data would be saved multiple times for no good reason: the logic governing saved data has been reviewed and optimized.
Table rules and/or logic changes:
- [JurassicLinks] A change to the Better Ball mod behavior to limit times when all the balls are locked in captures for an extended period. During Raptor MB when a ball gets captured in a hole, we now check to see if it is the last ball in play (not captured). If it is, we apply a 1s lock instead of the full mod duration. That way, a ball will return to play faster and not break the game flow.
- [Jukebox] Count It Down mod to start at 500k (as indicated in the mod description) instead of the current 300k
- [Brix] Bonus balls cannot spawn when there is already one of that color in play. That has always been the case but we are adding a 100k "Double Bonus Ball" award. This happens very rarely but is visible when the X-Ray mod is in use. This change also applies to Lucky Breaks bonus balls.
- [Carnival] Added a second safety pin to the outlanes to prevent the powerball from squeezing through in some circumstances
- [Wildwest] Added a blocking pin to the left outlane to prevent powerballs from wiggling between the previous 2 pins.
Other changes:
- [JurassicLinks] Fixed some text descriptions
- [JurassicLinks] The range lights will not blink anymore during range bonus (when the Range mod is in use)
- [JurassicLinks] Fixed Palm Springs spelling
- Updated reset information for Ladder
- [JurassicLinks] Stats for the 5-iron shot will now be collected correctly
- Sometimes, the simulation thinks a ball is still on a ramp when instead it should be on the playfield. This has to do with a missed trigger in some edge cases. The game will now put those balls back at the plunger instead of draining them.
- Fixed a bug in the cloud data save system (bad float serialization)
- [PC] Left and right navigation buttons should work better with the mouse
- [JurassicLinks] Raptors should not appear on the initial golf ball position anymore
- The score breakdown screen will now display the table the game was played on
- Swapping a Brix's checkpoint or Jurassic Link's golf course will not ask you which mod to replace anymore (it didn't make sense since there is only a single slot that would work)
- [Wildwest] The saloon music will now play as long as there is a ball in the saloon
- [TreasureHunter] Modified the ramp entrances to catch balls that are not correctly released from the ramp
- The underlying game engine has been updated in order to get access to bug fixes
- The way data is being saved in-game has been updated to limit instances where it would get saved multiple times in a row
- Achievements are now being saved in the cloud
- [Jurassic] Fixed hole #5 on Water World
- [Jukebox] Repositioned a ticket that could be collected from too far away
- [Brix] The X-Ray mod will now detect if Lucky Break will generate a bonus ball and show it.
- [Carnival] The Big Ride mod rollovers will now count as rollovers for the purpose of anything triggering other mini-games/mods.
- [Carnival] The Ride Again mod will now show a "POINTS UP" message instead of the previous "+20,000". The point value was often inaccurate.
- [Fastball] Reduced the chance of a powerball triggering the Batting Cage twice in one capture
- [Space] Fixed an edge case where the physics simulation would think the ball is still on the ramp when it shouldn't
- [Space] The DEFEND music will stop playing correctly on game over
- [Apparatus] Triggering BBBB configuration when exiting Ultimate will now mark that configuration as discovered
- [Apparatus] Better checks for the situation where there would no balls in play
- [Fastball] New skin: Issue #1
- [Apparatus] Powerball 2x bonus will now apply when cycling a fuse
- [JurassicLinks] The plunger will not activate anymore with dragging while there are no balls to plunge.
Changed files in this update