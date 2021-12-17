Playing-With-Fire: Update v1.5.1.1 (Public Testing)

PLAYING WITH FIRE BRANCH ONLY!
Okay! So first emergency hotfix in a while!
This is a small patch to ensure that the Prycon Abomination wouldn't become stationary if the new CryptoDevices were present on Prycon.
Also, there's a fix on the Dark Paragon / Dragoon combo, which wasn't quite working as intended."
Improvements & Fixes
• Translations added for Prime Dimension content!
• Hero dialogues now show the appropriate chatter portrait for 1.5 dialogues.
• Fixed the Korean translation for the Dragoon "Interceptor" Perk
Bug Reporting
If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:
www.rawfury.com/support
Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:
- Screenshots
- Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug
- Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.
Thanks for your support!
- The Massive Damage Team
