Playing-With-Fire: Update v1.5.1.1 (Public Testing)

Build 7904888 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 22:46:05 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

PLAYING WITH FIRE BRANCH ONLY!



Okay! So first emergency hotfix in a while!

This is a small patch to ensure that the Prycon Abomination wouldn't become stationary if the new CryptoDevices were present on Prycon.

Also, there's a fix on the Dark Paragon / Dragoon combo, which wasn't quite working as intended."

Improvements & Fixes



• Translations added for Prime Dimension content!

• Hero dialogues now show the appropriate chatter portrait for 1.5 dialogues.

• Fixed the Korean translation for the Dragoon "Interceptor" Perk

Bug Reporting



If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:

www.rawfury.com/support

Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:

Screenshots

Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug

Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.

Thanks for your support!