Escape The Pacific update for 17 December 2021

Alpha 58 - Hotfix 4

Alpha 58 - Hotfix 4 · Build 7904856 · 17 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (4) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed: Canoe left on an island disappears after traveling away and back on some other water vehicle
  2. Fixed: Raft left on an island disappears after traveling away and back on some other water vehicle
  3. Fixed: Sometimes Smoker not generates smoke even when soaked sticks were added to it's Campfire

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

Changed files in this update

Lost in Pacific Content Depot 655291
  • Loading history…
Lost in Pacific Depot - Upload/Download/Run Test Depot 655299
  • Loading history…
