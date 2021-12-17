Alpha 58 - Hotfix 4

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (4) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Canoe left on an island disappears after traveling away and back on some other water vehicle
- Fixed: Raft left on an island disappears after traveling away and back on some other water vehicle
- Fixed: Sometimes Smoker not generates smoke even when soaked sticks were added to it's Campfire
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update