Co-Op launch + Holiday Update for Multiplayer

Happy holidays! We got you some presents to celebrate.



Announcing Co-Op Mode

We are proud to announce the launch of co-operative mode! You can now play through the entire game, end to end, with up to 3 other friends (4 total).

Start a game via the Multiplayer menu, and invite your friends to gain new perspectives through the mind-bending wonder-therapy of Superliminal.





New Rooms

We’ve added five completely new puzzle rooms:

Ballpit

Revolve

TowerClimb

Escher

ClimbProMax

Here's a brief glimpse of how they look!









New Powerup

We’ve also added a new power-up:

Invisibility

Winner-seeking soda cans will now follow you to the ends of the earth.

New Cosmetics

There are a whole host of new cosmetics, including some holiday themed ones! Enjoy this montage below:



General Improvements

It's Christmas time in the Lobby. Snow technology activates!

Quickmatch now allows you to join games-in-progress . This means you can get matched quicker (quick-match, see?), and better yet, you earn bonus Dreamcoins™ for doing so!

. This means you can get matched quicker (quick-match, see?), and better yet, you earn bonus Dreamcoins™ for doing so! Global power-ups are now announced by your favorite Standard Operating Protocol, too.

Complete 3 rounds (a full session) in order to see the snazzy new parking lot ending hallway - complete with luxurious elevator accommodations for all successful patients. And Popcorn! Taste The Promise.

Scoring changes

Great news! Dreamcoins™ are now earned based on the highest concurrent patients-per-room. More coins! Start saving for that shiny knight cosmetic.

Alongside all of this new stuff, we’ve performed a ton of overall art polish and gameplay streamlining to all existing puzzle rooms, including dozens of gameplay variations and randomizations, and some quality-of-life improvements, such as reducing room repetition per session.