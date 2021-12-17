 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Superliminal update for 17 December 2021

Co-Op launch + Holiday Update for Multiplayer

Share · View all patches · Build 7904836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy holidays! We got you some presents to celebrate.

Announcing Co-Op Mode

We are proud to announce the launch of co-operative mode! You can now play through the entire game, end to end, with up to 3 other friends (4 total).

Start a game via the Multiplayer menu, and invite your friends to gain new perspectives through the mind-bending wonder-therapy of Superliminal.



Battle Royale updates

New Rooms

We’ve added five completely new puzzle rooms:

  • Ballpit
  • Revolve
  • TowerClimb
  • Escher
  • ClimbProMax

Here's a brief glimpse of how they look!







New Powerup

We’ve also added a new power-up:

  • Invisibility
  • Winner-seeking soda cans will now follow you to the ends of the earth.

New Cosmetics

There are a whole host of new cosmetics, including some holiday themed ones! Enjoy this montage below:

General Improvements

  • It's Christmas time in the Lobby. Snow technology activates!
  • Quickmatch now allows you to join games-in-progress. This means you can get matched quicker (quick-match, see?), and better yet, you earn bonus Dreamcoins™ for doing so!
  • Global power-ups are now announced by your favorite Standard Operating Protocol, too.
  • Complete 3 rounds (a full session) in order to see the snazzy new parking lot ending hallway - complete with luxurious elevator accommodations for all successful patients. And Popcorn! Taste The Promise.

Scoring changes

Great news! Dreamcoins™ are now earned based on the highest concurrent patients-per-room. More coins! Start saving for that shiny knight cosmetic.

Alongside all of this new stuff, we’ve performed a ton of overall art polish and gameplay streamlining to all existing puzzle rooms, including dozens of gameplay variations and randomizations, and some quality-of-life improvements, such as reducing room repetition per session.

Changed files in this update

Superliminal Game Content Depot 1049411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.