Co-Op launch + Holiday Update for Multiplayer

Happy holidays! We got you some presents to celebrate.
Announcing Co-Op Mode
We are proud to announce the launch of co-operative mode! You can now play through the entire game, end to end, with up to 3 other friends (4 total).
Start a game via the Multiplayer menu, and invite your friends to gain new perspectives through the mind-bending wonder-therapy of Superliminal.
Battle Royale updates
New Rooms
We’ve added five completely new puzzle rooms:
- Ballpit
- Revolve
- TowerClimb
- Escher
- ClimbProMax
Here's a brief glimpse of how they look!
New Powerup
We’ve also added a new power-up:
- Invisibility
- Winner-seeking soda cans will now follow you to the ends of the earth.
New Cosmetics
There are a whole host of new cosmetics, including some holiday themed ones! Enjoy this montage below:
General Improvements
- It's Christmas time in the Lobby. Snow technology activates!
- Quickmatch now allows you to join games-in-progress. This means you can get matched quicker (quick-match, see?), and better yet, you earn bonus Dreamcoins™ for doing so!
- Global power-ups are now announced by your favorite Standard Operating Protocol, too.
- Complete 3 rounds (a full session) in order to see the snazzy new parking lot ending hallway - complete with luxurious elevator accommodations for all successful patients. And Popcorn! Taste The Promise.
Scoring changes
Great news! Dreamcoins™ are now earned based on the highest concurrent patients-per-room. More coins! Start saving for that shiny knight cosmetic.
Alongside all of this new stuff, we’ve performed a ton of overall art polish and gameplay streamlining to all existing puzzle rooms, including dozens of gameplay variations and randomizations, and some quality-of-life improvements, such as reducing room repetition per session.
